The Hoschton City Council will meet again over the final plat for the Alma Farms development.
The council initially tabled its vote until August but has called a meeting for Thursday (July 27) at 2 p.m. at the city hall community room (65 City Square) to consider the final plat again.
Alma Farms, originally known as Nunley Farms, is a subdivision at 300 Peachtree Rd. planned for 55 lots that was approved in 2021. But that approval sparked questions during the council’s July work session and voting meeting. During public comment at the work session, questions included the circumstances surrounding a subdivision of over 50 lots being granted one entrance instead of having to provide two and public hearings around the time of the subdivision's approval.
Acting Mayor James Lawson, at Hoschton's July 17 voting meeting, motioned to table the final plat vote “until we get a little bit more information about what was going on with the public hearing for this parcel, when it was done, how it was done and who approved it.”
