The Hoschton City Council, mayor and staff, along with the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority, will hold a three-day retreat March 28-30 at Lake Lanier Resort.
The retreat runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 29 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 30. The resort is located at Lake Lanier Resort, 7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy.
