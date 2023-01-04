Hoschton City Hall
Photo by Ben Munro

The Hoschton City Council has moved its Jan. 12 (5:30 p.m.) work session and Jan. 16 (5:30 p.m.) regular voting meeting from the city depot to city hall. City Hall is located at 79 City Square.

The council relocated the meetings because the city recently leased out the Hoschton depot to a local ownership group planning to open a cocktail lounge.

