The Hoschton City Council has changed its meeting schedule format and will now divide its work sessions and regular meetings into two different dates. The council had been holding its work sessions and regular meetings on the same nights.
The meeting schedule for the remainder of the year is as follows:
•Thursday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. — work session
•Monday, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m. — regular meeting
•Thursday, Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m. — work session
•Monday, Oct. 17, 5:30 p.m. — regular meeting
•Thursday, Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m. — work session
•Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m. — regular meeting
•Thursday, Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m. — work session
•Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30 p.m. — regular meeting
The council also announced its first meetings of 2023, holding its work session on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m., and regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.