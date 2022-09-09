For the first time in roughly four decades, the City of Hoschton will levy a property tax.
The Hoschton City Council voted 3-1 Thursday night (Sept. 8) to impose a 3.5 millage rate on city property owners.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 2:09 am
Mayor Lauren O’Leary and council members James Lawson and Tracy Carswell voted in favor of the tax while Scott Mims voted in opposition. Council members Fredria Carter Sterling and Adam Ledbetter did not attend the meeting.
Numerous citizens spoke out against the tax in what was the most continuous of three required public hearings, asking for the council to hold off on approving the millage rate or consider a graduated tax rate.
“You’re telling me at a time of historic inflation and inflated home prices, you’re going to pop us with 3.5 mills instead of considering faces like mine that struggle?” said Christina Brown, who told the council she worked two jobs to pay her bills.
The new tax will be included on residents’ October county tax bills and be due in December. The approved tax will generate a projected $750,000 for the city’s 2023 budget. The majority of the estimated tax revenue — $400,000 — will go towards the city’s 13-month-old police department. Then $200,000 will go towards road improvements and $150,000 for general administration.
According to former interim city manager Shannon Sell, the last time the city levied a property tax was in the 1980s.
This story will be updated.
