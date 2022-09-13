For the first time in roughly four decades, the City of Hoschton will levy a property tax.
The Hoschton City Council voted 3-1 Thursday night (Sept. 8) to impose a 3.5 millage rate on city property owners.
Mayor Lauren O’Leary and council members James Lawson and Tracy Carswell voted in favor of the tax while Scott Mims voted in opposition. Council members Fredria Carter Sterling and Adam Ledbetter did not attend the meeting.
Numerous citizens spoke out against the tax in what was the most contentious of three required public hearings, asking for the council to hold off on approving the millage rate or consider a graduated tax rate.
“You’re telling me at a time of historic inflation and inflated home prices, you’re going to pop us with 3.5 mills instead of considering faces like mine that struggle?” said Christina Brown, who told the council she worked two jobs to pay her bills.
The new tax will be included on residents’ October county tax bills and due in December.
The approved tax will generate a projected $750,000 for the city’s 2023 budget. The majority of the estimated tax revenue — $400,000 — will go towards the city’s 13-month-old police department. Then $200,000 will go towards road improvements and $150,000 for general administration.
According to former interim city manager Shannon Sell, the last time the city levied a property tax was in the 1980s.
Ledbetter, who said he missed Thursday’s meeting due to his father’s funeral, said he fully supported the city tax.
“We can't gamble on tap fees for water and sewer in this crazy time in America,” he said.
City leaders contend that Hoschton needs a property tax as a stable source of income. Most of the city’s general-fund revenue is generated through building permits. Finance director Tiffany Wheeler said the city is down 50 permits this year, however.
But devoting $400,000 of tax revenue to fund the city’s police department was often questioned during the hearings by residents opposing the city tax.
According to Wheeler, the city’s proposed $416,000 police department budget for 2023 includes money for up to three full-time officers and two part-time officers, if needed. She said approximately $350,000 would go toward personnel, including salaries, insurance increases, workers’ compensation and retirement. The city currently employs two full-time officers — Chief Brad Hill and an officer recently hired — and one part-time officer. Wheeler noted that the $350,000 expense would decrease significantly if staff is not added. She said the budget numbers are based on potential need.
But Scott Butler, a former city councilman and former city planning commission member, took issue with that, saying the city should budget for the officers it needs now and then amend the budget later if necessary.
“Rather than building in fluff money, maybe you tell the citizens what their real expenses are going to be so they know with they are,” Butler said.
Butler asked the council to postpone the tax vote.
“Until we can see what the real numbers are that the city really needs before we build budget fluff into something that maybe ‘what if’ and the take money away from people,” he said.
Karl Frey, who spoke at the previous week’s hearing, again asked about county law enforcement response times to Hoschton and questioned the need for a city police department. Hill said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office response time to Hoschton is 12-20 minutes, noting that the JSCO is now understaffed by 45 deputies. Hill, whose department covers a four square-mile area, said his response time is two to five minutes. He said he's answered 395 calls personally since January.
Hill, who has served as the city’s police chief for just over a year, defended the police department, pointing to other city departments in the county and the sizes of their forces. He said Arcade, with much fewer residences, has four full-time officers; Maysville, five to six; and Pendergrass, seven.
“And none of them work after midnight,” Hill said. “The county handles it. To have two or three working in Hoschton that has double the population is not uncalled for.”
TAX RATE CONCERNS, OTHER QUESTIONS
As for the tax itself, Mitchell Clark said the 3.5 millage rate is too high for a starting rate, believing the rate will yield closer to $1 million rather than $750,000.
“It ought to start with about 1.5 or 2," he said.
Clark said the millage rate “needs to be put off another year and thought about some more.”
Tom Chapman said he didn’t believe the city needed the extra funds after reviewing its audit.
“If your audit is correct, you’ve either been through a lot of money or you’re over protecting,” he said.
Inflated home assessments were another source of concern for residents, especially among those living in Cresswind — a 55-and-older community on the south end of town.
Phyllis Dixon, a Cresswind resident, said home prices in that neighborhood run much higher than a similar home would in other parts of Hoschton.
“We bought a lifestyle,” she said. “We didn’t really buy real estate or property. We bought a lifestyle, and we’re going to get taxed on that, like crazy taxed on it. Has this been taken into consideration? Half your city is going to be us at some point.”
Brown, who is running in the city’s November special election for an open seat, said the new tax puts an added burden on city residents already paying county, school and West Jackson Fire Department taxes — a total of 35.83 mills with city taxes included.
Brown, who said she’ll now pay $480 additionally in taxes, was critical of the council for a process she said was rushed, pointing to a July 27 notification of the tax.
“It’s not about me,” Brown said. “I’m one face of hundreds, maybe thousands. I just think we need to consider that we’re going to have some of the highest millage rates in the state, and we’re doing it suddenly.”
Gary McGowan, the final person to address the council Thursday, expressed his displeasure with the tax.
“If you haven’t seen the room yet, read the room, we’re frustrated with your decision making,” he said.
The Thursday night hearing and vote followed a Thursday morning hearing during which residents also weighed in on the new tax. During that session, multiple residents pointed to the $359,000 budgeted to police in 2022 prior to a tax.
They asked where that money would be used in the 2023 budget with the police department now receiving $400,000 in tax dollars.
Wheeler said that money would be reallocated amongst the city’s seven departments within the general fund: public works, general administration, police, municipal court, executive (mayor and council), building department and planning and zoning, noting in particular that public works needed a larger budget in 2023.
