Hoschton leaders gave the green light for the rezoning and variances needed for a downtown parking deck, but the proposed project drew some pushback from citizens.
The city council voted unanimously Monday (June 20) to rezone 6.78 acres on Mulberry, Broad and White streets from single family, low-density residential to a general commercial highway-oriented district to allow for a parking deck, along with restaurants and other uses. City staff recommended approval of the rezoning with conditions, including reserving a section of the property near a stream for passive recreation use.
Interim City Manager Shannon Sell, who requested the rezoning application on behalf of the city, estimated earlier this month that the project would cost between $8 million and $10 million with grant money — up to $5 million — possibly available. The city is applying for those grants.
Not all were pleased with the proposal. Four residents spoke against it, expressing concern over the location, cost and need for it.
“In my opinion, a parking deck for the City of Hoschton is not just a bad idea, but a very costly, expensive bad idea,” resident Christopher Carroll said.
Resident Scott Boling expressed concerns with parking deck traffic exiting onto Hwy. 53.
“That’s just adding to the traffic problems here,” Boling said.
Boling added that he thought a deck wasn’t needed due to the number of business operating downtown and only two festivals held per year.
“We really don’t have that much foot traffic to justify a parking deck in that location,” he said.
Sell estimated earlier this month that the deck would hold 250-300 parking spaces with the potential of restaurant and retail businesses on the street level. The parking deck, which would be located across the street from property the city has purchased and looks to develop, would be comparable in size to nearby Braselton’s parking deck.
Resident Chris Hardin spoke favorably of the proposed deck, saying it could draw restaurants and businesses to downtown.
“From an economic development standpoint, you show a business that you have these public parking spaces already dedicated for them, it’s attractive for new businesses," he said.
Sell said more parking is essential to the city’s downtown.
“The City of Hoschton needs parking … To lure new businesses here, restaurants and retail, people have got to have a place to park or they’re going to go where?” he said. “They’re going to go right on down the road to Braselton or they’re going to go back to Winder."
"We’re adding 20-25 people a week to the population of Hoschton,” Sell added. "We want you to spend your money in Hoschton. We want to get you off the road. We want you to stop here."
Mayor Lauren O’Leary noted that Monday’s action did not mean the council was approving the construction of a parking deck.
“We’re not voting tonight to build a parking deck,” she said. “We are doing this, as far as getting the zoning and variances, so that we can apply for grants. Because without grants, we can’t afford to pay for a parking deck.”
