The Hoschton City Council has called a 4:30 p.m. Monday (Dec. 13) meeting, during which it will enter into closed session to discuss potential real estate acquisition.
The meeting will be held at city hall at 79 City Square.
In a separate matter, the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority has canceled its Monday (Dec. 13) meeting.
