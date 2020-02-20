The March 24 race to fill an empty seat on the Hoschton City Council is down to one candidate.
The Jackson County Board of Elections voted 3-1 at a Feb. 12 hearing to uphold a challenge alleging that James Lawson, a funeral home director in Hoschton, does not live in the city and cannot run for office.
Lawson qualified to run against Raphael Mayberry for the seat vacated last year by former council member Jim Cleveland.
Lawson owns a home in Rabun County, but lists his residence as his funeral home business, located at 4532 Hwy. 53 in Hoschton. Opponents challenged that his primary residence is in Rabun County.
Board member Erma Denney, a former Hoschton mayor, recused herself from the proceedings at Lawson’s request due to her status as a registered voter in Hoschton.
The board’s decision came after what could be interpreted as an illegal closed meeting when members discussed the matter behind closed doors.
PRESENTATIONS
The board heard presentations from Hoschton resident Richard Green, who led the opposition against Lawson’s Hoschton residency status, and Lawson before discussing their decision in private.
Green said Lawson never intended to make Hoschton his primary residence. He presented documentation contending that Lawson’s primary home is in Dillard in Rabun County, where he holds a homestead exemption.
Among the documents presented were copies of Lawson’s professional licenses and driver’s license, both of which list his residence as Dillard.
Green said Lawson’s business licenses, reflecting his Dillard address, were renewed Jan. 9 during the Hoschton election qualifying period. He also said Lawson’s driver’s license with the Dillard address was used for qualifying for the Hoschton election.
Green noted that Lawson didn’t register to vote in Jackson County until “very close” to the time for qualification.
Green also referenced an inspection of Lawson’s funeral home that did not document an on-site residence.
“We think that the preponderance of evidence does support the fact that Mr. Lawson does not live in Hoschton,” Green said.
Former Hoschton councilman Scott Butler also addressed the board, recounting a Jan. 21 conversation with Lawson, during which Butler said that Lawson told him that he resided in Rabun County except for when doing business in Hoschton.
LAWSON SAYS HE LIVES IN HOSCHTON
Lawson, a former Buford resident, contended that he’s lived in an upstairs apartment at his in-town funeral home in Hoschton since October of 2018, fulfilling a residency requirement of 12 continuous months to run for office.
Lawson described the Rabun County home as a “weekend spot.” He said he didn’t previously file for a homestead exemption in Jackson County because “we did not live there.”
“Now we live there due to the fact that we’ve sold our house in Buford,” he said, “and we live in an upstairs apartment at the funeral home, which a lot of places do in our business because it’s easy for you to be there on-site … Simple as that. You can’t do that from Rabun County.”
He added that the reason for filing for a homestead exemption in Rabun County “is because ultimately it coincides also with your drivers’ license.”
Lawson’s wife, Carla, said she commutes from the Dillard residence, but that Mr. Lawson “is at the funeral home 100 percent of the time” except for some weekends or days off.
Lawson submitted photos — dated October of 2018 — of renovations to the funeral home to show a living space and brought forth a witness who said he dined with the Lawsons there over a year ago and that they lived there. He also provided proof of appliance purchases for the Hoschton residence as well as pest control service.
Lawson said he receives “100 percent” of his mail in Hoschton. Lawson also submitted proof of a car title and a new drivers’ license both listing his Hoschton address.
Lawson referenced recent controversies that have ensnared Hoschton while defending his residency. Both Cleveland and former mayor Theresa Kenerly resigned amid accusations of racism which made national headlines. The council is now down to two members, leaving it without a quorum to vote and conduct business.
“Our city has had so much negativity — so much negativity,” Lawson said. “We just need to get that behind us.”
Green said allowing Lawson’s candidacy would add more controversy for the embattled city.
“That’s part of the point,” he said. “We want to do things right in Hoschton. We don’t want to have people pointing at Hoschton and saying, ‘They can’t even get their candidates qualified correctly.'”
CLOSED MEETING
After the presentations, board members adjourned to a separate room to discuss the matter behind closed doors, though they never voted to enter into closed session or stated a rationale for doing so.
The board emerged from the 40-minute closed session and voted to uphold the residency challenge. Larry Ewing, Theressa Tate and Judy McNichols voted in favor of the challenge while board chairman Eric Crawford cast the lone “no” vote.
After a protest from Mainstreet Newspapers over secret meeting, the elections office released the notes of the meeting, including those taken during the closed session.
During the closed-door session, Crawford said that the fact Lawson's business license was mailed to a Dillard address didn't matter and that none of the materials presented were certified copies of documents, according to the meeting notes. He also noted that if Lawson were disqualified, and it's appealed to Superior Court, the board's decision might not be upheld.
The notes also indicate some board members discussed issues not directly related to the issue of residency, but speculated as to why Lawson was interested in running for office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.