Members of the Hoschton City Council could get a pretty big pay hike in 2022 if a proposal from Mayor Shannon Sell moves forward.
Sell proposed that the council's pay be increased to $500 per month for each council member and $1,000 per month for the mayor. In addition, he suggested that all council members be eligible for city group health insurance and retirement programs offered to other city employees.
Sell pitched the plan at the council's Dec. 14 meeting, but said it was an idea that had been floating around for a while.
Council members are currently paid $25 per meeting with a maximum of $75 per month.
Sell also said that when the city's charter is redone, he wants the council to go back to six members from the current five.
There would be an election cycle in 2021 before the proposed pay hikes would take effect in January 2022, he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Dec. 14 council meeting, the board discussed:
• ways to change the city's meetings schedule for 2021. The council wants to move the city's planning commission meeting to the end of the month to give officials more time to process planning board actions before those go to the council for approval. The council also appears to want to move its own meeting time from 7 p.m. back to 5:30 p.m. and perhaps change the day of the week the council meets from Monday to another day. City staff said they would work out a plan to present to the council at its Dec. 21 meeting.
• some changes to the city stormwater ordinance and to have some stormwater agreements recorded in county deed records.
• the city's comprehensive plan update, which officials said needs more work before it comes back to the council. There are several "major" revisions needed, officials said.
• the preliminary plant for a 300-unit townhome development off of Towne Center Parkway. The project was approved in 2018 and is ready to begin development. The city's planning commission had recommended developers prepay for half of all the necessary sewer taps for the project, but city officials said that isn't necessary. Several other conditions are in place for the project, which the council is expected to vote on Dec. 21.
• several rezoning and zoning variances. Three of the variances involve property the city wants to put new water towers on. A rezoning for Eddie Butler along New Street from R-2 to R-3 to build two single-family homes will also be on the Dec. 21 agenda.
