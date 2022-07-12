The Hoschton City Council has moved its public hearings, work session and voting session from July 18 to July 16.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at the city’s depot building at 4272 Railroad Ave.
Public hearings will be held for the following:
•rezoning request from applicant and owner George Flanigan for 2.37 acres on Henry St. from single-family urban residential district to multiple family residential district for 24 townhomes or townhouse-style residential condominiums.
•rezoning request from applicant and owner Mansoor Qamruddin for 1.54 acres on Hwy. 53 and Towne Center Pkwy. from general commercial highway oriented district to commercial motor vehicles service and repair district for a convenience store with gasoline pumps, fast-food restaurant and retail.
•ordinance amendment to related to the parking of commercial vehicles and semi-trailers.
•amendment of the city’s comprehensive plan to include an annual update of the community work program and annual update of the capital improvements element.
