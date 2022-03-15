Hoschton city councilman Shantwon Astin has resigned, according to council meeting agendas released by the city.
Agendas for both the council’s work session and voting session on March 21 include an item to accept Astin’s resignation.
Town clerk Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said the city is working with the board of elections to determine a special election date to fill the council seat.
Astin had served on the council for over two years after winning an at-large election seat in November of 2019.
The city will also look to fill a seat on its downtown development authority as member Tracey Carden has resigned.
