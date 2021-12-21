Plans for a large-scale development on nearly 400 acres on Josh Pirkle Rd. found favor with Hoschton leaders after controversial attempts to develop the land in 2018 failed.
The Hoschton City Council voted Monday (Dec. 20) to approve annexation and rezoning requests from Pirkle Farms Development, LLC, which plans to build 1.36 million square feet of light industrial space and a large subdivision on a family farm that dates back to the mid-1800s.
Pirkle Farms received approval for an M-1 zoning for the industrial development with 20 conditions and a planned urban development (PUD) zoning for the residential component with 21 conditions via 3-2 votes from the council.
The controversial project drew a large crowd to Hoschton’s cramped city hall space with some forced to stand in the aisle during Monday’s proceedings. At least one resident voiced his displeasure with the decision on his way out of the door following the narrow vote.
“I hope y’all have fun,” the man said to the council as he left the meeting room. “I’m moving tomorrow, and I hope everybody else is.”
In 2018, a developer attempted to annex the property into Braselton and rezone it for multiple warehouses but was met with citizen backlash and a unanimous rejection by the Braselton Town Council. A later attempt in 2018 to request a land use change in Jackson County for the warehouses — which sparked similar citizen pushback — was also denied unanimously.
But plans for the Pirkle property were different this time around.
Developers representing Pirkle Farms pitched a residential component — in addition to the light-industrial use — consisting of 168 townhomes and 331 detached homes. Also proposed was an amenity package that includes a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, pocket parks, golf-cart paths and four-to-five miles of public-access trails. Additionally, Pirkle Farms will dedicate 95 acres of greenspace to the city, including nearly 14 acres that could be used as a park.
It also plans $5 million of improvements to Josh Pirkle Rd. and the road’s intersection with Hwy. 124.
A phase-in plan would limit the development to no more than 100 residential units by 2024.
Property owner Steven Pirkle, who lives in Illinois, spoke and provided a history of the farm. He said the property now needs to serve a new purpose, saying the project would “creative a diversified economy for further growth.”
The Pirkle Farm plans were presented to the public last week in a forum hosted by those planning the development. But a host of residents expressed their displeasure with the project during that gathering and many of the same concerns were voiced in Monday’s meeting.
Potential traffic issues resulting from the development — adding volume to Hoschton’s already-congested corridors — was again a major point of contention.
“(Hwy.) 211 is going to choke,” Christina Brown said. “There’s no question about that.”
Joe Vogt expressed concerns about industrial property abutting single-family residences, the burden of the development on local infrastructure, light and noise pollution and the effect on adjacent residential property values, citing some reports that indicated a 30% drop.
“For me, this is personal,” Vogt said. “I’ve worked hard all my life to have the property that I currently live in. To know that the city council is willing to reduce the value of my property by possibly a couple hundred thousand dollars, that’s unconscionable.”
Kurt Ward, the mayor-elect of neighboring Braselton, also weighed in, saying Hoschton council members hadn’t engaged Braselton council members in “substantive conversations” about the Pirkle project.
“The major industrial part of this project is going to land on Braselton,” Ward said. “And we are your neighbor. To the extent I can speak as I private citizen, who will no longer be a private citizen in the future, I ask that you consider deferral to allow us to consider collaboration on what you’re going to bring to your town and bring to our town.”
The arguments against the Pirkle development weren’t enough to sway the council’s decision.
Mayor Shannon Sell and council members James Lawson and Tracy Carswell voted in favor of the annexations and rezonings for both the commercial and residential components of the project. Council members Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter voted against both requests.
The Hoschton council also reached decisions on two other zoning matters Monday in a meeting that lasted over two hours.
It unanimously granted a request from Sri Kumar to rezone 11.55 acres on the south side of Industrial Blvd., west side of Hwy. 53 and east side of White St. from general commercial/highway oriented to a PUD, with 15 conditions, for a mixed-use development of 225 residential units and 56,200 square feet of commercial building space.
Opponents of the project pointed to traffic problems they said would come with the development.
“There’s no plans to widen (Hwy.) 211 in the works, no plans to widen (Hwy.) 53 and no traffic control plans down there near Peachtree and (Hwy.) 53,” Brown said. “We’re creating a mess.”
The council also approved, with a 4-1 vote, a request from Hog Mountain Properties, LLC, to rezone 0.93 acres on the east side of Peachtree Rd. from single-family low-density residential to a PUD with seven conditions. The proposed use is commercial driveway access and a project monument sign for a shopping center – said to be a Publix – to be developed within the Twin Lakes Planned Unit Development fronting Hwy. 53. Astin voted against the request.
Residents expressed concerns about truck traffic and noise and light issues with the proposed the road.
Monday’s meeting was the last for Sell, who took office in early 2020, but lost his re-election bid for mayor to challenger Lauren O’Leary.
O’Leary will take over as mayor in January along with two new council members — Fredria Sterling and Scott Mims — joining as Hoschton expands from a four-person to six-person council.
In other business, the council:
•approved the final plat for Phase 3C of Twin Lakes subdivision.
•approved an ordinance, in accordance with state law, to impose license fees on insurers conducting business in the city.
•approved a proposal to outsource the printing, stamping and mailing of the city’s water bills.
•approved a budget of just over $3 million for fiscal year 2022. Sell said back in November that this is the largest budget in the city’s history. Hoschton levies no property tax on its residents.
•approved an update of the city’s personnel policy.
•ratified a combined $2.28 million worth of payments on GEFA loans. The payment will cover the remaining balance of two loans, leaving the city with one GEFA loan with an approximate $3 million balance to pay off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.