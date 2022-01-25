The Hoschton City Council shot down an effort to revive the town's planning commission at its meeting on Jan. 20.
In a 4-2 vote, the council agreed to take a planned discussion about the planning board off its agenda.
But the move didn't sit well with some citizens who were critical of the lack of discussion about the planning board.
"Why not discuss it?" asked Sue Youngblood.
Former planning board chairman Scott Butler was also critical of the move to disband the commission, saying that former Mayor Shannon Sell led the move to disband the group in 2021. Butler said a majority of the council wanted him off the board, but since they couldn't remove him, they decided to do away with the entire planning commission.
The city did create a downtown development authority in place of the planning commission.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• named two new members to the city DDA board with Marsha Hunter replacing Ray Vaughn and Jeff Parkinson replacing Anita Boyd. Both Vaughn and Boyd resigned from the board.
• named members of the city ethics board: Sam Waites, Brenda Chapman, Kim Sell, Chris Hardin, Johs Burdette and Austin Albers.
• approved software for the city water department from Black Mountain Software.
• approved paying for health insurance for an employee's family members, either spouse or children. The city currently pays for employee health insurance.
• held a close executive session; no action was taken following the session.
