Hoschton leaders postponed a decision that would add a bullet-proof window at the new city hall building under construction.
The city council voted unanimously Monday (March 20) to table the matter until next month to consider the addition further.
The bullet-proof window would be installed at the customer service desk if approved. Councilmember Tracy Carswell supported the safety measure for city staff.
“We’ve had some pretty disturbing visits to our city hall recently,” Carswell said.
Mayor Lauren O’Leary and City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison noted that some area municipalities have bullet-proof windows within their facilities.
The bullet-proof window is part of a proposed $24,628 budget adjustment for the new city hall building. The total includes $5,750 for additional base cabinets for the facility. Carswell said the $18,878 price for the bullet-proof window is reasonable.
“I don’t know that you could get it any cheaper,” Carswell said.
Kidd-Harrison said postponing the decision on the bullet-proof window wouldn’t delay the construction of the building.
COUNCIL REJECTS PANTHER CT. SEWER EXPANSION BID
At over $3 million, the lone bid for a sanitary sewer system expansion for Panther Court, which has 31 homes, came in well over Hoschton’s $1.6 million cost estimate for the project. The council unanimously denied the bid and will ask the city’s engineering firm to explore more options for the project.
“I do not like this bid at all,” Hoschton Mayor Lauren O’Leary said.
The city has secured a $600,000 grant for the project, first proposed in 2016.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved the city’s updated alcohol beverage ordinance.
•accepted the final plat for the 300-unit Cambridge at Towne Center development contingent upon the developer remedying paving issues at Towne Center.
•approved a new franchise fee agreement with Comcast that would pay the city an increased fee of 5% of the gross revenue.
•approved the closure of Railroad Ave. for the city’s April 8 Easter egg hunt event and the closure of City Square on May 20 for the city’s spring festival.
•approved $8,400 to repair windows at the Hoschton Coffee Company and provide automatic doors for the building, which the city owns.
•renewed an agreement with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), allowing Hoschton police and the JCSO to assist each other on calls.
•tabled decisions on an electrical quote for property at 29 West Broad St. and a consulting proposal for a city park at 153 Mulberry Lane.
•approved a $6,710 expense for services from CivicPlus to incorporate the city’s subdivision, zoning and land-development codes. CivicPlus will update all of the city’s ordinances and codes online as the city amends them.
