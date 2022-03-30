The Hoschton City Council will return to Brasstown Valley Resort for its planning retreat April 12-14. The address is 6321 Hwy. 76 in Young Harris. The meeting will be held in the Cedar Knob conference room.
The council also held its 2021 retreat in October at the resort.
The agenda for the three-day session is as follows:
APRIL 12
•12-4 p.m.: City manager, city clerk — council-staff relations, future vision of Hoschton
•4-4:30 p.m.: Wrap-up and dismissal
APRIL 13
•8-9 a.m.: Breakfast/networking
•9-11 a.m.: City manager, city clerk — future vision of Hoschton, Part 2
•11 a.m. to noon: Team building activity
•noon to 1 p.m.: Lunch in conference room
•1-5 p.m.: City engineer
•5 p.m.: Dismissal
APRIL 14
•8-9 a.m.: Breakfast/networking
•9-10 a.m.: Joseph Boyd, transportation planning director for the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization
•10-11 a.m.: Beth Eavenson, Department of Community Affairs
•11 a.m. to noon: Eva Kennedy, Northeast Regional Commission
•noon to 1 p.m.: Lunch
•1-2 p.m.: Sherri Bailey, Georgia Municipal Association
•2-3:30 p.m.: Downtown Development Authority
•3-4 p.m.: Wrap-up and dismissal
