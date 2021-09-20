The Hoschton City Council will hold its annual retreat Sept. 21-23 at Brasstown Valley Resort. The retreat will run from 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Included in the three-day agenda are discussions with engineering firm EMI and the city’s downtown development authority on Sept. 22 and Jackson County manager Kevin Poe, assistant manager Gina Roy and county tax commissioner Taylor Heaton on Sept. 23
The council will also discuss a “future vision for Hoschton” on Sept. 23.
