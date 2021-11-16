A man arrested for selling to alcohol to underage customers at a Hoschton convenience store has had his alcohol license suspended for the remainder of the year.
The Hoschton City Council voted unanimously Monday (Nov. 15) to suspend the license of Mahbub Alam of Namira Save Mart, LLC, until Dec. 31 — the maximum penalty allowed.
Alam was arrested for selling alcohol to someone underage three times over a two-day span during an undercover operation in September 2020. The case went to court in March.
Alam’s attorney, Scott Tolbert, had asked the council for leniency in its decision regarding Alam’s license. He said Alam has already faced large fines from Jackson County. Including expenses and attorney fees, Tolbert estimated Alam has paid $15,000 so far. Alam, who is on probation for three years, would face an automatic 30-day jail sentence if he violates probation.
“This was not a slap on the wrist,” Tolbert said.
But councilman James Lawson said the location has earned a reputation.
“I know that the store has a history, in other counties, that ‘this is where you need to come to if you want beer if you’re underage,’” Lawson said.
HAYES NAMED INTERIM MANAGER
Hoschton chief building official and code enforcement officer Joe Hayes was unanimously named interim city manager to replace departing interim manager Gary Fesperman. Fesperman is retiring in December.
The council approved the move with a unanimous vote. Fesperman has served as interim city manager since early 2020. Mayor Shannon Sell praised Fesperman’s time in Hoschton.
“We have been thoroughly blessed to have Gary Fesperman here as our city manager for the last, almost, 20 months,” Sell said.
The move became effective Tuesday morning (Nov. 16), but Fesperman will stay on until Dec. 16 as a consultant.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action, the council:
•approved the rezoning of 2.61 acres at the corner of Hwy. 53 and Peachtree Rd. from a neighborhood business district and single-family residential area to general commercial. The applicant, Cole Hudgens, proposes a multi-purpose development with commercial, retail, service, office and restaurant space. Because Hudgens owns the land behind the proposed development site, the council approved a rear setback variance from 30 to 10 feet for the project and agreed to remove a required natural buffer. Hudgens doesn’t expect to begin work on the project until 2023 or 2024. Resident Shawn Manaher spoke in favor of the project, but suggested sidewalks on both Hwy. 53 and Peachtree Rd. to increase the city’s connectivity. He also suggested a crosswalk to Twin Lakes subdivision and the preservation of green space in the project. Resident Christina Brown spoke against the project, citing traffic concerns at an already-busy intersection.
•approved an ordinance amendment reducing the minimum acreage required for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) from 100 acres to 10. The move came after the council approved a variance a few months ago reducing the acreage for a PUD from 100 acres to 10 for an applicant.
•denied an ordinance amendment to increase the minimum size for a townhome from 1,800 square feet to 2,000 square feet. The amendment change was suggested by Sell, who said he wanted to ensure the quality of new townhomes given the increase in townhomes coming into the city. The council could revisit the ordinance amendment in a future meeting.
•voted to pay off two GEFA loans, totaling $671,273. One loan was taken out in 2016 and the other in 2018. The city sought the 2016 loan for drinking-water improvements. The 2018 loan went toward an industrial sewer line.
•approved the sale of alcohol at Hoschton’s Dec. 10 Jingle Mingle holiday celebration. The inaugural event, held from 4-8 p.m., will include a Christmas tree lighting, caroling, bouncy house and participants going door-to-door to downtown businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.