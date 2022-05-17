Hoschton leaders will consider raising the price for cemetery lots and limiting those spaces to just city residents.
Interim city manager Shannon Sell has recommended an increase to $6,000 per lot, up from approximately $2,000, following a price comparison with other cemeteries. According to his recommendation, lots would be available to city residents only, with some exceptions, including Hoschton natives who moved away but wish to be buried in the cemetery alongside family.
Sell presented the plan at Monday’s (May 16) city council meeting, but the council did not make a decision, opting instead to table a vote until next month. The council approved the postponement at request of councilman James Lawson.
Sell said city cemetery lots — which are 10 feet by 10 feet — are being sold briskly, with a significant number of those sales going to non-city residents. He said only 79 lots, which hold two gravesites each, remain in Hoschton’s cemetery.
In a related matter, Sell also floated the idea of creating a mausoleum on a 20 x 20 lot within the cemetery and ordering a 72-niche columbarium to hold cremains.
“It’s a service we don’t offer,” Sell said. “We’re running out of ground in the cemetery. I just thought it would be a an option for people.”
He estimated the cost of the mausoleum, including the pouring of the slab and adding benches, at $36,000-$37,000.
The money for the project would come from the city’s cemetery fund, which stands at nearly $300,000.
But Lawson, who owns a funeral home in town, said the market for selling mausoleum lots is slow, noting that the majority of family members opt to keep cremains within the home or spread them at a personalized location. He suggested the city pre-sale all spaces before committing any money toward a mausoleum.
A decision on a mausoleum was tabled for a month at the suggestion of Lawson.
CITY PURCHASING PROPERTY FOR DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION
After an approximate 40-minute closed session, the council approved the purchase of two pieces of property totaling $1.19 million. The city will pay $900,000 for the Larry’s Garage property in the middle of downtown — a 0.64 acre lot at 29 Broad St. located at the intersection of Hwy. 53 — and $290,000 for a 0.16 acre lot at 15 First St.
Councilman Tracy Carswell recused himself from the vote.
The city will enter into an intergovernmental agreement with its downtown development authority to develop and lease the properties with the proceeds going to the city.
“It’s their projects,” Sell said. “That’s one thing we started this DDA for, and I’m going to call it revitalization of downtown Hoschton.”
The intergovernmental agreement will run until June 30, 2023.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•swore in the city’s new municipal court judge, Ben Green, and new city solicitor, Amy Carter.
•approved an updated purchasing policy. Expenses over $25,000 not included in the city’s budget requires mayor and council approval.
•approved a residential district setback variance request from 60 feet to 30 feet for applicant Philip Florio to allow him to build home on Dove Trail and Quail Run.
•approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jackson County to collect stormwater fees. The fees, which will average between $50-$75 per home per year, will appear as a line item on property tax bills.
•approved a standard operating policy for its new police department complied by police chief Brad Hill. Hill noted that the department is now “fully up-and-running” with its reporting system. He also said the department has issued four citations in May.
•approved an expense, not to exceed $5,000, for a topographical survey for a seven-acre tract the city owns on Broad St. Sell said the survey was needed prior to any potential work done on the property.
•accepted a bid from MM Roofing to replace the roof on an approximate 100-year-old home the city owns on Mulberry St. The bid is $16,920 if decking is required and $11,020 if not. The city hopes to land a tenant for the space. The council also approved a $25,000 bid — the lone bid received — from contractor Grant Henderson to clear trees from a portion of the Mulberry St. property. The project will be covered entirely through SPOLST funds. The tree clearing will provide extra parking for the city’s fall festival. The city plans to build a playground on the property as well. The project will include clearing trees to allow for trails.
•approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Jackson County Water Authority (JCWA) to purchase water. The purchase cost will increase 25%.
•voted to grant employees the option to take part in a long-term and short-term disability insurance program. Employees would pay for the coverage for the remainder of the year. The city council would then consider covering the program in its 2023 budget.
