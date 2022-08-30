The Hoschton City Council has called a meeting Thursday (Sept. 1, 4 p.m.) for which it will hold a closed session to discuss personnel.
The meeting will be held at Hoschton City Hall at 79 City Square.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.