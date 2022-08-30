Hoschton City Hall
Photo by Ben Munro

The Hoschton City Council has called a meeting Thursday (Sept. 1, 4 p.m.) for which it will hold a closed session to discuss personnel. 

The meeting will be held at Hoschton City Hall at 79 City Square. 

