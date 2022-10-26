The Hoschton City Council will hold a Nov. 17 (5:30 p.m.) public hearing at its work session over a rezoning request for 2.37 acres on Henry St. to allow a 24-unit development of multi-family dwellings or fee-simple townhomes.
The applicant, George Flanigan, seeks a rezoning from R-4 (single-family urban residential district) conditional to a multiple-family residential district.
