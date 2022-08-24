The Hoschton City Council will hold a Sept. 15 (5:30 p.m.) public hearing over a rezoning request for a proposed car wash on Hwy. 53.
The applicant, Kenneth R. Whitworth, seeks a rezoning from a mixed-use district to a commercial motor vehicle service and repair district for 1.38 acres on Hwy. 53 and Eagles Bluff Way to allow for the car wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.