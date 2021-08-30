The Hoschton City Council will host a pair of public hearings regarding two proposed developments — one a mixed-used development, the other townhomes — at its Sept. 20 work session at 5:30 p.m.
The hearings will be held at city hall, located at 79 City Square.
Both applicants seek variances for their projects.
Winpeacock, LLC, (Sri Kumar, applicant and property owner), proposes a mixed-use development at the intersection of Hwy. 53 and Industrial Blvd.
Winpeacock seeks a variance to reduce the minimum-required area for a PUD zoning district from 100 acres to 10 acres for an 11.549-acre track. The property fronts the south side of Industrial Boulevard, the west side of Hwy. 53 and the east side of White St.
Shea & Company, Inc., (Mark Shea, applicant and property owner), proposes fee-simple townhomes on East Broad St.
It seeks a variance to a multi-family residential district to reduce a front-building setback from 20 feet to 12 feet for 2.2 acres located on East Broad St. approximately 160 feet east of Hwy. 53.
The council may take action on these applications during its regular meeting immediately following the work session.
The applications are on file at city hall and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. For more information, call 706-654-3034.
