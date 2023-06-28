With Mayor Lauren O’Leary’s final day in office set for July 5, the Hoschton City Council will call a July 6 meeting to select an acting mayor.
A special election will be held in November to fill O’Leary’s unexpired term, which runs through 2026.
O’Leary moved to Hoschton in 2019 and was elected November 2021, defeating incumbent Shannon Sell, to become one of the younger mayors in the state at age 31.
The acting mayor will be the third mayor to preside over Hoschton since 2020 when Sell filled the vacated seat of former mayor Theresa Kennerly. Kenerly resigned in December 2019 while facing a recall.
The council will also select a mayor pro-tem during the July 6 meeting.
