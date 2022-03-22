The Hoschton City Council has accepted the resignation of councilman Shantwon Astin, who moved out of the city limits according to councilman Adam Ledbetter.
The council accepted Astin’s resignation at its Monday (March 21) voting session. Astin did not attend the meeting.
“He basically doesn’t live in the city anymore,” Ledbetter told the council, “and he did, correctly, what someone should do when they leave the city, which is resign.”
The city is in contact with the board of elections to determine a special election date to fill Astin’s council seat.
With Astin’s departure, the council now has six members. Hoschton expanded to seven-member council at the start of 2022 with the addition of two seats.
