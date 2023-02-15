WELCOMING A NEW MEMBER

Mariya Bentz (right) is sworn in Feb. 13 as a new Hoschton Downtown Development Authority member. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has added a new member, welcoming Mariya Bentz to what’s currently a five-member board.

Bentz, who has worked with the DDA in helping coordinate the city’s framers market, was sworn in Monday (Friday).

