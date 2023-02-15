The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has added a new member, welcoming Mariya Bentz to what’s currently a five-member board.
Bentz, who has worked with the DDA in helping coordinate the city’s framers market, was sworn in Monday (Friday).
She joins as other members have recently moved off the board. Shawn Manaher resigned in October, followed by Jeff Parkinson in December and Shawn Adams in January. Former councilman Adam Ledbetter was nominated to join in February but resigned his positions with the city before being sworn in on the DDA.
In other business conducted Monday, the DDA:
•approved small changes to its by-laws to bring them up-to-date.
•heard from member Marsha Hunter that the board continues to seek historical mural designs and quotes for the north and south ends of City Square.
•heard an update about its multipurpose path grant which will help fund a path along the city hall side of Hwy. 53. It will run from the border with Braselton to Twin Lakes. Project planning has already started. Federal grant money will pay for $576,000 of the cost with a local match from the city of 20% ($144,000).
•briefly discussed the city’s history harvest on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The city, in cooperation with the DDA and the Hoschton Historic Preservation Committee will collect photos, documents and artifact’s from the city’s past. Those donating items are asked to schedule a 30-minute time slot to do so.
•heard from Bentz that preliminary planning for beautification of City Square has started. Potential landscaping of the city’s green space next to the gazebo has been discussed. Bentz said she’s also seeking volunteers for beautification days. She said she hopes to secure sponsors for each section of the City Square beautification process. Bentz projects to start work during the spring or summer.
•announced city event updates for year: Egg-Stravaganza, April 8; Farmers Market preview day, April 29; Spring Festival (May 20), Fall Festival (Oct. 6-8), Truck or Treat (Oct. 27) and Jingle Mingle (Dec. 1).
•announced that its retreat is Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. at the LaQuinta on Hwy. 53 in Braselton. The six-hour meeting is open to the public.
