The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city to handle rental of spaces next to its police station and has already lined up two tenants.
The DDA approved the intergovernmental agreement on Monday (March 28) and then immediately OK’d leases for a medical massage therapist and a financial consultant to occupy those spaces.
The police station, located in a building at the corner of Hwy. 53 and Hwy. 332, occupies one space of the facility, but two others had been left open.
Downtown Development Authority chairman Sri Kumar said dealing with real estate will help boost the DDA’s profile when seeking grants.
“So when we are ready to apply for a grant, this will be a good track record for us to hang onto,” Kumar said.
All money generated from leases will go to the city.
The spaces won't be available long-term as the city expects the entire building to eventually be used by the police department.
In other business, the DDA swore in new member Shawn Manaher. Manaher had already been serving as an associate member of the authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.