The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is moving closer to finalizing a design for one of two murals on City Square.
During its March 13 meeting, the DDA discussed placing a mural on the square's north side first, noting a smaller space and cheaper cost than a south side mural also being considered.
The DDA is working with a University of Georgia student art program for the project. The DDA seeks to have a rendering of the John R. Hosch home — razed in 2022 — painted on the exterior wall of city hall located at the north end of City Square. The DDA has received an adjusted rendering of the painting from UGA and looks to proceed with the project.
"We were thrilled with what they redesigned for us," DDA member Marsha Hunter said.
The authority must vote on a final design to present to the city council for approval.
The project will cost between $5,500 and $5,800, which Hunter said is well below the $10,000 price range initially discussed for the project. The artists want to paint the mural in April, according to Hunter, who said the project could be completed in a weekend.
Among other business discussed at the meeting, the DDA reported a successful turnout for its inaugural history harvest held on March 11.
"We got some absolutely wonderful historic pieces," said Hunter, who said the goal is to host this event annually.
The DDA recently held its planning retreat as it considered options for downtown business retention, recruiting and development. It also discussed adding amenities to downtown — including sidewalks and street lighting — to attract more foot traffic. DDA members also mentioned later store hours during the Feb. 28 meeting as an option to generate more evening pedestrian traffic downtown.
The DDA also hopes to recruit retail, higher-end restaurants and a variety of dining spots downtown. Additionally, it discussed recruiting a bank to the downtown district for local businesses to utilize while improving daytime downtown foot traffic.
•improve downtown's online presence
•promote and market the city's history
•explore promotional opportunities for downtown
•establish relationships with entrepreneurs
•establish a team of business ambassadors program
•develop a downtown business inventory
