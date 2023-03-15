City Square banner 2

The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is moving closer to finalizing a design for one of two murals on City Square.

During its March 13 meeting, the DDA discussed placing a mural on the square's north side first, noting a smaller space and cheaper cost than a south side mural also being considered.

