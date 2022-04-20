The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) wants its first-ever barbecue festival to be a lucrative one.
During its recent meeting, the DDA discussed awarding a $15,000 purse to the winner of its Oct. 7-8 barbecue festival being held in concert with the city’s fall festival. The Georgia Barbecue Association (GBA) will coordinate the inaugural event.
“The hook is that we offer a prize that is the most that the GBA has ever had,” DDA member Shawn Manaher said, noting the organization’s previous high was $13,000.
Chairman Sir Kumar said the DDA will look at fundraising possibilities to secure the $15,000 purse. The GBA will work with the DDA to set entry fee prices.
Downtown leaders are pairing the festival with Hoschton’s fall festival to increase exposure. The DDA estimates an average of 30,000 fall-festival attendees over the past few years.
“The idea for the barbecue festival, and we’re tying it into the fall festival, is that the visibility is going to go up-level significantly,” Manaher said.
Manaher expects the barbecue festival to include 30-35 pits.
The DDA plans to host the festival at Hoschton’s Town Center area where a 30-board cornhole tournament will also be held, though DDA member Shawn Adams noted that space could be an issue.
In other business, the DDA:
•will host its one-year anniversary reception on May 9 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the city’s depot. The event’s theme is “It’s Happening in Hoschton.” The DDA will shift its May meeting to May 2 (6 p.m.) to avoid conflict with the event.
•announced a July 23 date for its first-ever “French Fete de la Hoschton” event, which will feature French foods and wines. The event, which will be held at the city depot greenspace, will run from 4-9 p.m.
•announced that its first farmers market of the year is scheduled for May 14 on the city’s town square greenspace in conjunction with the city’s spring festival.
•plans to host a summer cornhole league. The DDA is currently sponsoring a spring league.
