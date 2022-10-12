The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) envisions a library in Hoschton one day and has put aside the first money to make that happen.
The DDA voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 10) to earmark $5,000 as seed money for a Hoschton library. DDA chairman Sri Kumar said the idea came from brainstorming with fellow DDA members during the city's fall festival over the weekend.
“I know it’s a longterm goal in terms of getting the building and getting the funding,” Kumar said.
Kumar said city leaders are “on board” with the DDA putting aside the seed money for that goal.
Using the $5,000, Kumar said the DDA has multiple options for fundraising, including matching grants or fund matching. He said DDA members will also meet with county leaders for possible assistance in building the library.
RESTAURANT LEASE FOR DEPOT
In other business, the DDA approved an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Hoschton to lease out the city’s train depot building for a restaurant. The decision came after 30-minute closed session.
According to Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison, the city will seek proposals “to see what kind of opportunities we can bring to this space.” She said the city hopes to have a restaurant in place by 2023.
The city council uses the depot to hold its monthly meetings, but will no longer need the space in the spring of 2023 when it is scheduled to move into its new city hall space on City Square. The facility will hold 175 people.
