Hoschton City Hall
Photo by Ben Munro

The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) envisions a library in Hoschton one day and has put aside the first money to make that happen.

The DDA voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 10) to earmark $5,000 as seed money for a Hoschton library. DDA chairman Sri Kumar said the idea came from brainstorming with fellow DDA members during the city's fall festival over the weekend. 

