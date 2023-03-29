New Hoschton sign
Photo by Ben Munro

Over 1,000 Easter eggs will be up for grabs in Hoschton during the inaugural “Egg-Stravaganza” on April 8.

The event, hosted by the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA), will be held at the historic depot on Hwy. 53 from 2-5 p.m. According to DDA executive director Jessica Greene, the activity was added due to popular demand.

