Over 1,000 Easter eggs will be up for grabs in Hoschton during the inaugural “Egg-Stravaganza” on April 8.
The event, hosted by the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA), will be held at the historic depot on Hwy. 53 from 2-5 p.m. According to DDA executive director Jessica Greene, the activity was added due to popular demand.
“I reached out on Facebook to ask people kind of what they wanted to see from the DDA, and they said a community event, so we were trying to incorporate that with spring.”
“We wanted to have something small,” Greene added, “that was geared toward the kids and the community.”
Greene said she hopes to secure 1,000 to 1,500 eggs for the event after contacting local businesses.
“We have a lot of good donors who have helped us,” Greene said.
Organizers will divide the Easter egg hunts into age divisions — 1-3, 4-6 and 7-10 — with hunts spanning 15-20 minute intervals. The egg hunts begin at 2:15 p.m. A scavenger hunt will be offered to children over 10 years old. Other attractions include a bunny photo booth and kids' crafts. According to Greene, Hoschton Police will provide security to keep children safe from Hwy. 53 traffic.
The O.A.D. (Old As Dirt) Band, a local group playing cover tunes spanning decades, will provide live entertainment.
Railroad Ave. and the entire depot parking lot will be closed for the event, allowing more space for patrons.
Greene said the DDA hopes this is the first of many egg hunts.
“Yes, that will hopefully be one of our annual events,” Greene said.
