Options for a small park on Oak St. in downtown Hoschton remain under consideration.
The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) heard pitches from three landscaping companies on Monday (Aug. 14) to convert the three-acre tract into a park space.
The DDA had previously heard from two of those companies — FernGully and Paramount Landscape Group — while a third candidate, Quiett Scapes, made its proposal.
FernGully proposes to install a quarter-mile, crush-run track-walkway around the park's perimeter, one to two pavilions, a shaded-area swing and planting beds. The company also proposes space for recreational opportunities, memorials and local artwork. A project estimate was not given.
Paramount Landscape Group's plan calls for a black ornamental fence around the property's perimeter, hedgerow along the fence line, a walking path, three pavilions with grilling stations and a hammock area. The project would seek to utilize local art. Paramount's project estimate is $195,000. The sale of engraved bricks could fund the pathway.
Meanwhile, Quiett Scapes pitched a mini-disc golf concept as an interactive area with space for a hammock area, two pavilions and three-to-four shaded benches. Company representative Korbin Quiett said the disc golf concept is popular in Texas and California and would allow spots to feature local art. Quiett did not have a project estimate available.
All three candidates proposed to remove overgrown vegetation from a stream area on the property.
In other business, the DDA:
•heard that the farmer's market has received solid attendance, including an estimated 240 people on Aug. 5, following its recent move to the more shaded city depot lawn. Organizers relocated the event from Towne Center and switched to evening hours due to summer heat that had caused crowds to dwindle.
•heard that 10 volunteers signed up during a recent volunteer fair at Cresswind to assist the DDA.
•has continued discussion with Cresswind officials about having a Hoschton barbecue festival coincide with one of the subdivision's large pickleball tournaments in 2024.
•heard from DDA member Sri Kumar that public hearings — with the city council's approval — will be scheduled over the future use of the former Larry's Garage property in downtown Hoschton. A survey seeking public input over the space has generated over 200 responses. The DDA has received a proposal from Braselton Developer Matt Ruppel to renovate the space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.