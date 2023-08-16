Greenspace

Hoschton downtown leaders are considering park proposals for a three-acre tract fronting East Broad St., Oak St., New St. and Hwy. 332. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

Options for a small park on Oak St. in downtown Hoschton remain under consideration.

The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) heard pitches from three landscaping companies on Monday (Aug. 14) to convert the three-acre tract into a park space.

