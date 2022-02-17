Similar to other cities, Hoschton’s Downtown Development Authority could soon be overseen by a paid employee.
The downtown development authority (DDA) voted Feb. 15 to hire a part-time executive director. The DDA’s request will now go before the Hoschton City Council for approval.
“We want to go to the next level and bring in a director who runs the DDA like any other city,” said DDA chairman Sri Kumar.
The part-time director’s duties would include handling the daily business of the DDA and applying for grant funding for downtown projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.