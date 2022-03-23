The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is still considering how to best utilize a downtown green space.
Downtown leaders originally intended to use the three-acre tract — located on a block between New St., Oak St., East Broad St. and Hwy. 332 — for a community garden but are now pondering other uses after meeting with a professional landscaper.
According to DDA member Marsha Hunter, a landscaper will present 20 different options and ask the DDA to choose its top 5.
Possibilities discussed included “casual park" options — a park with a pavilion and grills or a park with a small picnic area and a children’s park. A dog park has been considered, too, though city clerk Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said residents with adjoining property have been against the idea due to potential noise.
Kidd-Harrison suggested the DDA host a meeting with the adjoining property owners to discuss potential uses for the land and gather their input.
Hunter said parking and handling draining issues are two of the biggest expenses regarding the property. The city has already made electricity available property, according to Kidd-Harrison, who said the city had once planned to install a pavilion there.
Any project on the three-acre lot likely wouldn’t start until next year.
The area had been designated for a community garden but Hunter said the space wasn’t conducive for one.
“The property over there that we had been considering is really not a place to grow anything,” Hunter said during a March 14 DDA meeting.
Hunter suggested locating the community garden on a separate seven-acre tract of green space within the city. She said the DDA isn’t ready yet to apply for grant funding for the community garden project.
“We just have to be very detailed, which we are not ready to be,” Hunter said. “And so I don’t see us being able to apply anytime this year for a grant. We need to make sure our details are in order and ready for 2023.”
In other business, the DDA:
•will host a luncheon and networking event for Hoschton businesses on May 9 and then hold a reception for the community to honor businesses, volunteers and local leaders. The event, which will be held at the city depot, will coincide with the DDA’s one-year anniversary.
•seeks items for a city time capsule that will be buried on Oct. 8 during Hoschton’s 140-year anniversary celebration (the city reached that mark last year but will commemorate the anniversary this year). The capsule, which will include a clock, will not be opened until 2081 when the city celebrates its bicentennial.
