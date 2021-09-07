Hoschton’s Downtown Development Authority has approved a barbecue festival in hopes of putting the city on the proverbial barbecue map.
The DDA voted last Monday (Aug. 30) in favor of resident John Carden’s request to hold a barbecue festival in 2022. A barbecue competition has been part of the city’s fall festival, but Carden asked for a separate event to allow for easier logistics and to perhaps generate a larger turnout.
Carden wants to host the event through the Georgia Barbecue Association, which would provide judges and coordinate the payout of prize money.
Potential locations are the lawn in front of Lawson Funeral Home or the parking lot at West Jackson Park. Carden said room would be available for over 100 cooks.
No date has been determined yet.
“It’s an excellent idea, and I support all the DDA members to make it as a separate event,” DDA chairman Sri Kumar said. “In fact, this can put us in a different platform in terms of hosting barbecue competitions. Hoschton could be one of the sweet spots.”
In a separate matter, the DDA discussed hosting a Jingle Mingle walk through Hoschton, incorporating city businesses, during the holidays. The DDA will vote on the event next month.
In other business, the DDA:
•approved its bylaws, which were modeled around Braselton and Winder’s DDAs. The bylaws allow for the addition of a associate members with no voting power, which the DDA also voted to approve. Associate members must still adhere to DDA bylaws.
•heard from Tracey Carden that the city’s newly-established farmers market saw increased foot traffic during its second session on Aug. 26. The market convenes twice monthly at the city’s depot. The DDA is looking into adding a water dispenser for dogs to make the market more dog friendly. Organizers hope to increase the market’s number of vendors during its spring session.
•received an update on a project, headed by DDA member Joe Vogt, to gather historical images of the city. Vogt said he’s had conversations with citizens with “troves of things in their homes that they want to donate.” He is also investigating regional commission grant opportunities, which he said would require the establishment of city historical society.
•heard from Tracy Jordan, who has talked with two area banks about potential partnerships with the DDA. A partnership with one bank — which had expressed interest in working with the DDA for signage and farmers market funding — did not materialize. But she remains in talks with the other bank. “We just have not arrived at a dollar figure yet,” she said. In a separate matter, Jordan said Jackson EMC has expressed interest in helping provide light poles within its territory in Hoschton.
•heard updates from Kumar over various items. The chairman said he’s met with the regional commission in Athens to discuss establishing a historical preservation commission. He said the DDA is also seeking govern grant money for multiple projects. Meanwhile, University of Georgia students working with the DDA are brainstorming ideas for the city’s entrance sign design, he said. Kumar mentioned a potential internships with students from Empower — the new college and career academy in Jackson County — as well. Kumar also said the DDA is interesting in putting a steam train engine on display next to the depot.
•discussed an inventory of businesses. The city has 150 licenses issued to businesses. The DDA seeks to divide the list into three categories: services, retail and office. Kumar noted a lack of retail stores in town. DDA members also recently met with the Hoschton Area Business Association.
•discussed a potential parking deck downtown to improve traffic problems and help downtown business. Kumar said the city and DDA are working “to come up with a good layout.”
•will continue to formulate its budget plans to present to the city council at its Sept. 22 retreat.
