The newly-formed Hoschton Downtown Development Authority will have its mandatory training session on Thursday, May 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, located at 4272 Hwy. 53.
The group will hold its first official meeting on Tuesday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, located at 79 City Square.
