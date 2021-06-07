Hoschton's newly-created Downtown Development Authority will hold a planning session on June 11 at noon. The meeting will take place at Hoschton City Hall, 79 City Square.
The DDA's first official meeting, originally set for June 1, was cancelled.
Updated: June 8, 2021 @ 12:03 am
