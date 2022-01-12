Hoschton’s 140th anniversary, which the city reached in 2021, will be commemorated this year.
The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) voted Thursday (Jan. 6) to hold a celebration in 2022, though details and arrangements have yet to be announced.
“This is going to be a landmark event for Hoschton this year,” DDA chairman Sri Kumar said.
In a related matter, the DDA is seeking storage space for artifacts donated to the city in honor of its history. Joe Vogt, who heads up the DDA’s historical committee, said having a designated space for these items is the first step toward preparing for this collection.
Cornhole league to start in March
Hoschton’s planned cornhole league will run from March 15 to May 15, tentatively.
The city downtown development authority (DDA) associate member Shawn Manaher, who made the announcement, said the DDA will coordinate the inaugural league through Peach State Cornhole.
The DDA looks for each neighborhood within the city to field at least one team.
The DDA will also seek business sponsorships and businesses to form their own teams.
“So we really think this is going to be a successful event, again, connecting the community with the businesses — doing what we’re called to do,” Manaher said.
