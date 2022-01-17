Hoschton downtown leaders hope to bolster the city’s downtown businesses by launching a “shop local” campaign this year.
Downtown Development Authority (DDA) members serving on the promotions committee are still formulating details.
“I don’t know what that quite looks like yet,” DDA member Shawn Adams said during the group’s Jan. 6 meeting. “But I’m working with the committee members, and I’m going sit down with all of them and go over what that’s going to look like.”
Adams said the promotions committee seeks to unite the city’s businesses and want to create a DDA-business partnership, which would include a newsletter and a quarterly meeting. The DDA will also provide window sticker for all downtown businesses, indicating their partnership with the DDA.
