Hoschton downtown leaders have selected a landscaper to convert a three-acre tract fronting East Broad St., Oak St., New St. and Hwy. 332 into a park.

Hoschton’s downtown leaders have recommended a landscaping company to convert a three-acre parcel on Oak St. into a small park.

The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) on Monday (Sept. 11) unanimously agreed to ask the city council to consider Paramount Landscape Group for the project. The future park site is located on a block fronting Oak St., New St. East Broad St. and Hwy. 332.

