Hoschton’s downtown leaders have recommended a landscaping company to convert a three-acre parcel on Oak St. into a small park.
The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) on Monday (Sept. 11) unanimously agreed to ask the city council to consider Paramount Landscape Group for the project. The future park site is located on a block fronting Oak St., New St. East Broad St. and Hwy. 332.
Paramount pitched its plans to the DDA at its June and August meetings alongside two other companies at those meetings. Paramount’s design calls for a black ornamental fence around the property’s perimeter, a walking path, three pavilions with grilling stations, a hammock area and hedgerow along the fence line. The project would also seek to utilize local art. Paramount’s project estimate is $195,000. The sale of engraved bricks could help fund the pathway portion.
Meanwhile, the DDA voted to recommended Quiett Scapes — which had pitched plans for a mini-golf disc golf park during the August meeting — to the city council for a project to enhance another planned park. If approved, the mini-disc golf concept would serve as an addition to the city’s Mulberry St. park plans, which call for walking trails, a playground and an amphitheater on approximately seven acres downtown.
Quiett Scapes representative Korbin Quiett told the DDA in August that the disc golf concept has grown popular in Texas and California. Quiett, however, did not have a project estimate available during that meeting.
