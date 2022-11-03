The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is seeking potential buyers for property the city owns on Hwy. 53 and West Broad St. — the site of long-time local business, Larry’s Garage.
City leaders have expressed interest in renovating the building for retail and restaurant space but will put the property out for bid to seek buyers who have the same vision, according to Interim City Manger Jennifer Kidd-Harrison. The DDA put out a request for bids earlier this week.
“We just want to see if there’s an opportunity where somebody has the same vision to do the same thing,” Kidd-Harrison said. “It’s not like we have to sell it by any means. It’s not anything financial. But we are just trying to see if we get any bites to see if somebody wants to do the same thing.”
She added that “if it doesn’t happen that way, then we’ll keep it and we’ll do it.”
Proposals must be submitted no later than Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m.
Kidd-Harrison said the proposals must align with city leaders’ vision of restaurant and retail for that building.
“We have a certain vision for that building, and if it doesn’t fall in our criteria, then we won’t sell it,” she said.
Kidd-Harrison said city leaders envision a “in-house market” type plan.
“We want the restaurants, and we want the retail spaces,” she said.
The city in May approved the $900,000 purchase of the building, which dates back to the turn of the 20th century.
DDA SEEKS LEASE PROPOSALS FOR TRAIN DEPOT
The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority has requested proposals to lease the city’s historic train depot located at 4272 Railroad Avenue. The DDA put out the request earlier this week.
Proposals must be submitted no later than Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m.
The city will hold a Nov. 10 community meeting at 5 p.m. at city hall to gather citizen input over future use of the building.
