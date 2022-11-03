Hoschton banner
Photo by Ben Munro

The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is seeking potential buyers for property the city owns on Hwy. 53 and West Broad St. — the site of long-time local business, Larry’s Garage.

City leaders have expressed interest in renovating the building for retail and restaurant space but will put the property out for bid to seek buyers who have the same vision, according to Interim City Manger Jennifer Kidd-Harrison. The DDA put out a request for bids earlier this week.

Locations

