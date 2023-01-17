The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has filled a pair of vacancies on its board.
The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has filled a pair of vacancies on its board.
Following the recent resignations of Shawn Manaher and Jeff Parkinson, the DDA selected Adam Ledbetter and Mariya Bentz as their replacements.
The Hoschton City Council approved those appointments on Monday (Jan. 16).
Manaher stepped down in October, and Parkinson in December.
Ledbetter serves as a Hoschton city councilman, while Bentz has worked with the DDA through the Hoschton Farmers Market, helping coordinate that event.
In other recent business, the DDA:
•tabled nominations for its 2023 chairperson and co-chair.
•tabled nominations for its 2023 treasurer and secretary.
•heard that the December Jingle Mingle netted $1,700 with 214 tickets sold.
•agreed to amend the intergovernmental agreement for the Hoschton train depot lease with Four Brothers from one year to two years.
•heard that DDA member Marsha Hunter has contacted multiple artists for a potential city mural.
•discussed plans to unveil the city’s time capsule and clock in the spring with the new city hall building.
•discussed hosting a volunteer appreciation day.
