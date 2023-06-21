Hoschton downtown leaders are still considering plans to transform a three-acre parcel on Oak St. into a city park.
The property is located on a block between New St., Oak St., East Broad St. and Hwy. 332.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 11:47 am
The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) last week heard proposals from three landscape businesses who sought the work, but the board opted to table its decision to provide a clearer vision of the project.
Lyn Rooks of FernGully Landscapes proposed a plan to include landscaping, trees, flowers, shrubs, sculptures, art, stonework, pathways, benches, swings, fencing, golf cart parking and at least one pavilion. Rooks also mentioned potential sponsorship of bricks and the benches.
Eric Norton of Paramount Landscape Group suggested removing Oak St. as a road to create a pocket park with no vehicle traffic. His plan includes an ornamental fence along the road frontage of the property. He suggested using Oak St. as a foundation for placing 12’ x 16’ pavilions. His plans include planting hypoallergenic plants to fit the city’s “It’s Happening Hoschton” color scheme with navy blue hydrangeas and white gardenias. Norton also wants to implement brick pavers, which residents can sponsor for $100 a brick, helping the DDA fund the project’s cost. The brick pavers would be used to construct a walking path. His plan includes covered areas for events like farmers markets. Norton said the project would cost “substantially” under $250,000 and finish within 90 days. He proposes to use Jackson County inmates to keep labor costs down.
Aubry Drum from Miranda Landscape and Supply proposed a park with one pavilion, brick pathways, a flower garden, a small playground with mulch chips, a mural space, hammock spaces, buffer trees and a wrought-iron fence surrounding the area. She estimated a budget under $100,000 and a timeline “of a few months.”
All three said their plans could be built out in multiple phases.
The DDA plans to seek grant funding for the project after a bid is awarded and plans are secured.
