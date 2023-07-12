The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has postponed awarding a contract for its Oak St. park project after two of the three landscaping companies who bid on the job withdrew their proposals.
The DDA will seek two more bids.
The board plans to transform a three-acre parcel on Oak St. that also fronts New St., Hwy. 332 and East Broad St. into a park.
While the DDA has yet to settle on a contractor, it approved plans to sell commemorative bricks for $100 each as a fundraiser for the project.
After awarding a bid and obtaining park plans, the DDA plans to seek grant funding for the project.
In other news, the DDA:
•swore-in new member Bob Loveland.
•will send out a survey to gain public feedback about the former Larry’s Garage building, which the city owns. The city and DDA want to convert the space into a restaurant and retail area.
•announced its Christmas-themed Jingle Mingle will again be a Friday event. This year’s Jingle Mingle will be held Dec. 8 and will take place exclusively on the City Square side of Hwy. 53. It will include a downtown business walk during which patrons will visit participating establishments. The first Jingle Mingle in 2021 was held on a Friday but moved to a Saturday last year.
•discussed plans to move farmers markets in August and September to the evening (from 6-9 p.m.) due to the recent heat, which has limited market attendance somewhat the past few weeks.
•will begin formulating its 2024 budget, which will be submitted to the city council in September. City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison asked for a first draft of the DDA budget by next month. The DDA discussed holding a budget planning work session before submitting its spending plan to the city.
•heard from board member Sri Kumar, who said discussions have been held with SK Battery about the company getting involved with Hoschton’s downtown. He said those discussions were in “the very early stages.”
