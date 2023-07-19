As the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) considers the future of the former Larry’s Garage building, the board is turning to residents to glean their thoughts.
The DDA posted a revitalization survey on its Facebook page last week seeking feedback on the future of the historic structure located at the corner of Hwy. 53 and West Broad St.
The survey includes questions about priorities for the renovation, its role in the revitalization of downtown Hoschton and a possible name for the building.
The survey is still available to the public via Facebook.
The DDA is already considering its options for the building.
In May, Braselton developer Matt Ruppel went before the DDA with renderings of what the renovated structure might look like. Ruppel asked the DDA to allow him 90 days to present a specific plan to the board.
The City of Hoschton purchased the Larry’s Garage building in May 2022 with a vision of using it for a city market with restaurant and retail spaces. It looked to sell the property to Cole Hudgens, who had a similar concept, in December 2022, but the deal did not materialize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.