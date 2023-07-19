Larry's Garage 3

The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority has posted a survey on Facebook for residents to provide input over future use of the former site of Larry’s Garage, which the city owns.

 Photo by Ben Munro

As the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) considers the future of the former Larry’s Garage building, the board is turning to residents to glean their thoughts.

The DDA posted a revitalization survey on its Facebook page last week seeking feedback on the future of the historic structure located at the corner of Hwy. 53 and West Broad St.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.