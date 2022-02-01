The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has called a meeting for Thursday (Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. to discuss real estate in a closed session.
The DDA will also swear-in two new members, Marsha Hunter and Jeff Parkinson, during the meeting.
The meeting will be held at city hall at 79 City Square.
NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Hoschton City Council was meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.