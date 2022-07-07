The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will host its first-annual retreat on Wednesday, July 27, at 9 a.m. at the Hoschton Train Depot located at 4272 Hwy. 53.
The DDA will discuss its vision and projects for 2023. The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, contact Hoschton City Hall at 706-654-3034.
