The City of Hoschton delayed action Oct. 26 to give what is usually a routine approval for a preliminary plat for Phase 4 in the Twin Lakes development.
The city is locked in a legal tangle with Kolter, the developer of Twin Lakes, over the town's recent decision to implement impact fees on new construction. Kolter sued Hoschton over the move last month.
The preliminary plat was a separate issue until the city's planning board recently recommended denial of the plat approval, saying it had questions about the impact fee lawsuit.
Former council member Scott Butler is chairman of the planning board and led the move to stop the plat's approval despite a recommendation of approval from city planner Jerry Weitz.
The council voted to delay the Kolter plat approval pending the city attorney discussing the issue with the planning commission to find out why it recommended denial.
The city's move to delay action on the plat came after another closed door session of the council to discuss litigation. The council has had a number of executive sessions in recent months to discuss litigation, apparently about its dealings with Kolter.
Kolter has also sent attorneys and a court recorder to recent council meetings, along with some Kolter executives, to monitor the council's actions.
Kolter is the town's largest landowner and developer. Once built to completion, the Twin Lakes development will have 2,600 homes, massively increasing the size of Hoschton's population.
Some council and planning board members, however, appear to believe that the city's agreement with Kolter, done by a previous city administration, is flawed.
Hoschton is supposed to improve its water and wastewater services for the development, but Kolter has argued that the town is behind schedule on those projects.
RECYCLING FEE
in other action, the council approved putting a $3 per month fee on recycling bins that some city residents use. Councilman Shantwon Astin was opposed to the fee.
The council also approved:
• contracting with the county magistrate court to handle code enforcement issues for the city. The town currently has no way to enforce its codes.
• contracting with Emery and Garrett to do well site exploration for a new city water well.
• software for the city's inspection department.
• a contract for preventative maintenance on the town's lift station generators.
