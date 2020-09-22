The Hoschton City Council has decided to delay action related to its Hwy. 53 overlay district and go back to the drawing board on the matter.
A move to redo the overlay district was met with a number of objections and various complications in recent weeks. At its Sept. 21 meeting, city planner Jerry Weitz suggested the city re-evaluate the issue and perhaps focus more on creating a downtown historic overlay district to replace the current overlay area.
The overlay district was set up to regulate design standards in the downtown, but the district was later extended down Hwy. 53. Some on the council have suggested removing that extension and focusing more on the downtown area. In addition, some property owners along Hwy. 53 South say they aren't sure if their property is included in the district or not.
The council voted to revisit the overlay district at a later date.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the council approved:
• ratifying the recent purchase of a service truck for the town's sewer department.
• a soil suitability test for the town's new water tower locations.
• a boundary and too layout for the new water tanks.
• an engineering design for a town sewer project.
• a firm to do an hydrogeological survey for new wells in the town. Hoschton wants to tap additional groundwater so it won't be as dependent on other sources for the town's water supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.