Amid the continued spread of COVID-19 in the area, the City of Hoschton has tightened its rules for social gatherings, restaurants and businesses.
On March 27, the city declared a public health state of emergency and enacted several rules. It runs through April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
It doesn't appear the council met to discuss the declaration, but the document indicates the council is in agreement on issuing the declaration. Other municipalities have held meetings remotely via phone when enacting similar measures. The City of Hoschton announced the declaration on its website March 29.
The declaration bans public gatherings of 10-or-more people on city property.
Additionally, all public gatherings of more than 10 outside of a household are prohibited.
Restaurants are directed to cease offering dine-in options, but can still offer takeout, curbside or drive-thru. Restaurants that are licensed to sell alcohol may sell unopened bottles of beer or wine for takeout.
Additionally, several businesses — nail salons, fitness centers, social clubs and others that require close proximity — are directed to close.
Other businesses that remain open are asked to post signage requiring patrons to be six feet apart and for no more than 10 people to be in the business at one time if that social distancing cannot be maintained.
The declaration also adds that utility disconnections for non-payment will be temporarily suspended. After the declaration expires, customers will have 45 days to make their payments.
The declaration did not create a curfew for the town.
